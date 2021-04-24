Dai Price Down 1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $462.47 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.86 or 0.08010443 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,598,530,176 coins and its circulating supply is 3,598,530,150 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

