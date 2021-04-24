Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DMTGF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTGF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

