Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Announces Earnings Results

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $88.95. 19,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,490. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
