Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Announces Earnings Results

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $88.95. 19,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,490. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 523.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDAIF shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

