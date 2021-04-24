Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $6.86 on Friday, reaching $259.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

