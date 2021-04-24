Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 83.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,236 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after buying an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

