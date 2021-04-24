DAOBet (BET) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $310.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,822.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $774.34 or 0.01554204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00474033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004520 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

