DAOstack Market Cap Achieves $11.78 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and approximately $62,111.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,229.84 or 0.99665656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00126354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

