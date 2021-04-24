DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $81,142.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,336.28 or 1.00194937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00123446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004448 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

