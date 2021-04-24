DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $26,025.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00073224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00649190 BTC.

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,329,344,900 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

