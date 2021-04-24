Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 484.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,172.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

