Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $997.60 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $261.11 or 0.00520899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.77 or 0.03049764 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,094,123 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

