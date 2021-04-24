DATA Hits One Day Volume of $2.27 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DATA has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $19.41 million and $2.27 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.31 or 0.00646777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.04 or 0.07752074 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

