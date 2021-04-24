Datacoin (DTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 50.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $20,142.99 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00020361 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

