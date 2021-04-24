Datamine (DAM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $179,137.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $179,137.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00073225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

