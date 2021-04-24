Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.89

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $487,556.87 and approximately $19,779.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00269543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.45 or 0.01014099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,444.40 or 1.00020052 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.00606873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 548,403 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

