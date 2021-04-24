Datawallet (DXT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $254,204.12 and $6,649.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.