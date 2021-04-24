Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Datum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. Datum has a market cap of $4.45 million and $109,643.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00063527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00645268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.07648756 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

