DAV Coin (DAV) Price Up 10.1% This Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00060788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.21 or 0.00455332 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,790.32 or 1.00025035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00037696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00125859 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.