Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Hits $354.55 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $354.55 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.94 or 0.00012002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00091638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.06 or 0.00656827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.99 or 0.07545132 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

