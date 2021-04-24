Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $9.95. Daxor shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 11,708 shares.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Daxor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

In related news, CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $43,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,267.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

