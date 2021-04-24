DDKoin Price Tops $0.63 on Major Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $14,357.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028728 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010488 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003321 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

