DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0088

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00090744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00638878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.66 or 0.07712805 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

