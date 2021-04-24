Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading Down 25.9% This Week (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $310,772.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00091288 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.97 or 0.00658559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.60 or 0.07523694 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.