DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 37.3% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.11 million and $1.20 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00062870 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00268412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.