Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.12 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and $4.21 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 44% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.35 or 1.00019924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00610654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

