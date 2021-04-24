Deeper Network Trading Down 16.3% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $39.09 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

