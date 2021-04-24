DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Tops One Day Volume of $1.36 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00264257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.29 or 0.01014572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,620.81 or 0.99862077 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.83 or 0.00601345 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.