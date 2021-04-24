DeFiner Achieves Market Cap of $5.43 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. DeFiner has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $371,999.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.37 or 0.08116247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00642095 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

