DeGate 24-Hour Volume Hits $34,066.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $34,066.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded up 5,163,847.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “



It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

