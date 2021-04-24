Degenerator (MEME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00493616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030428 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.49 or 0.03078793 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.