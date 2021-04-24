DeHive (DHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $448,216.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded flat against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.66 or 1.00201716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.31 or 0.00629084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $502.78 or 0.01016012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

