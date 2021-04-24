DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $3.39 on Top Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00006747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $443,654.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00266628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.68 or 0.00997521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,364.99 or 1.00144359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00612546 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

