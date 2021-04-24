DEJAVE (DJV) Market Cap Hits $3.55 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for $1,345.79 or 0.02711906 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $13,506.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00270475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,536.94 or 0.99822076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00626354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.72 or 0.01023099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

