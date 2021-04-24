DEJAVE Price Reaches $2,882.40 on Exchanges (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 47.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $1,587.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for $2,882.40 or 0.05794471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded up 30,738,374.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,031.13 or 0.14134620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00266212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00995223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,723.46 or 0.99958647 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00021917 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

