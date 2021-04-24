Delphy (DPY) Trading 36.8% Lower This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $892,575.81 and approximately $46,569.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00643114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.04 or 0.07724633 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

