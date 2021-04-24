Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $18,762,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after buying an additional 390,408 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 831,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 334,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

