Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.28. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 1,704,278 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DML shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.20 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$974.20 million and a PE ratio of -46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$139,603.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at C$100,560.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,200 shares of company stock valued at $674,959.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.