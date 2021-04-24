Dent (DENT) Price Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Dent has a total market cap of $701.08 million and $275.02 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

