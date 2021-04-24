DePay (DEPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $607,663.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, DePay has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $607,663.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00006858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.74 or 0.00263007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01016967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,757.87 or 0.99817087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.36 or 0.00608374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.