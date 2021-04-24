Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $617,976.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00268099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.40 or 0.01024573 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.31 or 1.00149833 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00610236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.