DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $5.30 on Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $138.27 million and $252,084.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00010616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00267050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01017114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.05 or 1.00202827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.00599034 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

