Dero Price Tops $8.63 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $8.63 or 0.00016989 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 145.9% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $90.70 million and $5.46 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,777.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,268.33 or 0.04467219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00452318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $788.55 or 0.01552955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.19 or 0.00748734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00469781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00406182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004466 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

