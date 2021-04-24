Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $20,884.65 and $36,763.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,806.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.34 or 0.04492215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.00454856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $798.80 or 0.01572241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.16 or 0.00771863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.14 or 0.00472660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.00406824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

