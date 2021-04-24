Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Reaches $9.99 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $563,684.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.94 or 0.00017969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.47 or 0.01243104 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

