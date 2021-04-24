Devery Achieves Market Cap of $405,484.27 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $405,484.27 and approximately $3,556.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery Profile

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

