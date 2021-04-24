DEX (DEX) Price Tops $0.0405 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $3.44 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.86 or 0.08010443 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

