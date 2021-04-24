DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $482.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.70 million and the lowest is $476.40 million. DexCom reported sales of $405.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $415.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,020. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

