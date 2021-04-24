DEXTools Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 24th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $57.67 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00064644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00091293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.89 or 0.00651849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.85 or 0.07482354 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

