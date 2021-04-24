DFI.Money (YFII) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $96.38 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $87.81 million and $96.38 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $2,275.14 or 0.04532296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

