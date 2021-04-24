DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $2,111.94

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,111.94 or 0.04204400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $81.51 million and approximately $70.19 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.16 or 0.08092826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00641485 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.